Abortion, unions and redistricting cases await the Wisconsin Supreme Court after a liberal's win
Susan Crawford’s Wisconsin Supreme Court election victory over a conservative candidate backed by President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk cements a liberal majority on the state’s top court for at least three more years. The win on Tuesday dealt…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on April 2, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Seven voting locations run short of ballots on Election Day (MILWAUKEE) Several Milwaukee voting locations ran short on ballots during Tuesday’s election. The Milwaukee Election Commission said the sites saw ballot shortages due to high voter […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on April 2, 2025 at 11:01 AM
The Brewers finally picked up their first win of the season — The Bucks ended their own four-game slide as Doc Rivers ties Phil Jackson for 7th place on the all-time head coaching wins list with 1,155 regular season wins
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on April 2, 2025 at 8:34 AM
Election roundup: Crawford, Underly win statewide races, votes approve voter ID amendment (UNDATED) Liberal backed candidates won the two statewide races last night. Dane County Judge Susan Crawford won a major victory over former Wisconsin attorney […]
Mauston Searching for New Football Coach
by WRJC WebMaster on April 1, 2025 at 4:54 PM
Mauston football is in search of a new coach. Dustin Vickerman is out after accepting a job at Saint Croix falls according to wissports.net. Vickerman was just 11-19 at Mauston but led them to the playoffs in 2 of his 3 years. […]
Wonewoc-Center Wins Softball Opener vs Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on April 1, 2025 at 4:53 PM
The Wonewoc-Center Wolves Softball team defeated Mauston 17-7 Monday night to win their season opener. Callissa Keller had a big night going 2×3 4RBIs including a triple. Mattison Preuss added an RBI double for the Wolves in the […]
Rich Baumann to entertain at Terrace Heights Retirement Community
by WRJC WebMaster on April 1, 2025 at 4:51 PM
Plan to join the tenants of Terrace Heights Retirement Community in Mauston in welcoming back singer and songwriter Rich Baumann on Tuesday, April 8 at 3 pm. His wonderful songs and beautiful piano playing are sure to please the audience. […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on April 1, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Supreme Court race tops Wisconsin’s Election Day ballot (UNDATED) Tuesday is Election Day in Wisconsin. Polls open at 7:00 AM, and people in line prior to 8:00 PM will be able to cast a ballot. Same day registration is available at polling […]
Local Softball scores from Over the Weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on March 31, 2025 at 5:45 PM
Riverdale 6 Royall 3 Viroqua 9 Hillsboro 8 (Michelyn Hansen 3×5 HR -2B short of cycle) Wautoma 16 Mellen 5 Cashton 8 Westby 1 Fennimore 9 Reedsburg 7 Westfield 11 Montello 6 Tomah 1 Waunakee 0 Stratford 10 Wautoma 4 Menomonie 15 Wautoma 0
Riverdale Defeats Royall Softball
by WRJC WebMaster on March 31, 2025 at 5:44 PM
The Royall Panther Softball team fell to Riverdale 6-3 Friday evening managing just one hit. The lone hit came from Kenady Olson who had a bloop double. Ashleigh Klipstein pitched well for the Panthers giving up just 1 earned run on 7 […]
