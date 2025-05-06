A woman who disappeared from Wisconsin more than 6 decades ago has been found safe
Audrey Backeberg disappeared from a small city in south-central Wisconsin 62 years ago after reportedly hitchhiking with her family’s babysitter and catching a bus to Indianapolis. Nobody ever knew where she went or what happened to her. All that changed…
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on May 6, 2025 at 10:59 AM
The Brewers captured their series opener from the Astros as Christian Yelich homered in his 1500th career game – The NBA and NHL playoffs kickoff second round action – The NHL held its 2025 draft lottery on Monday night
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on May 6, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Focus on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MADISON) Monday was National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. At the Capitol, survivors and family members gathered to focus on the movement to end […]
Local Prep Scores from Over the Weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on May 5, 2025 at 6:39 PM
Baseball Cashton 15 Wonewoc-Center 4 (Keaton Barreau 2×2 RBI for Wonewoc-Center) La Crosse Aquinas 3 Tomah 1 Wautoma 9 Poynette 3 Royall 5 Mauston 0 (Seth Brandau Complete game 4 hit shutout also 2×3 at the plate for Royall) Mauston 3 […]
Kollaszar, Ken Age 70
by WRJC WebMaster on May 5, 2025 at 3:34 PM
Ken Kollaszar passed away on Thursday, May 1, 2025, age 70, at home with his family. Ken was born on August 18, 1954, at Divine Savior Hospital in Portage, WI and he was the youngest of 10 children. He spent his younger years in rural Montello, WI […]
Nelson, Grenneth D. Age 97 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on May 5, 2025 at 3:28 PM
Grenneth D. Nelson, age 97, of Friendship, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at Moundview Memorial Hospital & Clinics in Friendship. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on May 5, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann announces run for governor (WEST BEND) Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann is officially running for governor. The 43-year-old Republican made the announcement at Sunday rally near West Bend after […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on May 5, 2025 at 8:00 AM
UPFRONT: Rep. Fitzgerald says arrest of MKE Judge was valid (MILWAUKEE) Wisconsin Republican Congressman Scott Fitzgerald says some of his colleagues on the House Judiciary Committee didn’t approve of how a Milwaukee County Judge was arrested […]
New Lisbon School District to Offer Summer Free Lunches for Students
by WRJC WebMaster on May 2, 2025 at 5:05 PM
As part of its efforts to ensure kids have access to healthy meals during the summer months, New Lisbon School District is pleased to announce its summer meals site will be serving kids and teens. Starting on June 16, 2025, all kids and teens 18 and […]
Community Invited to Build Disaster Preparedness Kits at Free Event
by WRJC WebMaster on May 2, 2025 at 5:03 PM
Emplify by Gundersen Hillsboro Hospital, in collaboration with Vernon County Health Department, is excited to announce a Disaster Kit Build Event on May 14 from 4 PM to 7 PM at Hillsboro Firemen’s Memorial Park. Participants will be able to […]
