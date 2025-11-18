A video showing President Donald Trump patting former President Bill Clinton’s crotch was generated with artificial intelligence using a 2000 still photo taken at the U.S. Open. The photographer said Trump didn’t grope Clinton.
Video shows President Donald Trump patting President Bill Clinton’s crotch.
Source: Politifacts.com
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on November 18, 2025 at 12:08 PM
Rookie Savion Williams is making a difference, despite having to work his way through an ankle injury – The Packers received good news on injured RB Josh Jacobs
Wisconsin AM Sports
by Bill Scott on November 18, 2025 at 12:03 PM
The Bucks fell to the Cavaliers and lost all-star Giannis Antetokounmpo with a groin injury – The Packers say no structural damage for RB Josh Jacobs, he could play against the Vikings on Sunday – The #21 Wisconsin Badgers improved to […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on November 18, 2025 at 12:01 PM
Schimel sworn in as interim US Attorney (MILWAUKEE) A newly sworn federal prosecutor is familiar to many Wisconsin voters. Brad Schimel was sworn in as interim U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin on Monday after President Donald […]
No Injuries in Vehicular Pursuit in Juneau County
by WRJC WebMaster on November 17, 2025 at 7:45 PM
Morgan, Joan Marie Age 80 of Oxford
by WRJC WebMaster on November 17, 2025 at 4:39 PM
Joan Marie (Kloss) Morgan, age 80, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children while listening to polka music on Monday, November 10, 2025, at Silver Lake Manor in Wautoma, Wisconsin. Joan was born on February 28, 1945; the daughter of Elgin […]
Pufall, Ronald Francis Age 83 of Weston
by WRJC WebMaster on November 17, 2025 at 4:38 PM
Ronald Francis (Storm) Pufall, age 83, of Weston, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 10, 2025. Ron was born on May 22nd, 1942 in Ashland, WI, and was the son of the late Nicholas and Esther (Michalski) Pufall. He was the oldest of three […]
Juneau County Arrest Report 11-17-25
by WRJC WebMaster on November 17, 2025 at 3:29 PM
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on November 17, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Little Chute woman arrested after allegedly running over police officer (APPLETON) A woman is accused of running over an Appleton police officer. It happened early Saturday when officers responded to a “verbal disturbance.” The […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on November 17, 2025 at 12:10 PM
Christian Watson had his best performance of the season, catching a pair of TD passes in a 27-20 win over the Giants at the Meadowlands – The Packers are hoping for some good news on Josh Jacobs today. The Packers RB left Sunday’s […]
