A video doesn’t show Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro publicly surrendering to President Donald Trump, as Trump’s Truth Social post said. The February footage shows Maduro telling Trump to check FBI and DEA records about Tren de Aragua.
Video shows “breaking” news that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro “publicly surrendered” to President Donald Trump.
Source: Politifacts.com
-
Mauston Boys Gets Big Early Season Conference Win Over Berlin
by WRJC WebMaster on December 3, 2025 at 6:18 PM
The Mauston Boys Varsity Basketball Team opened both their home and conference season on Tuesday night as they welcomed conference newcomer Berlin. It was a hard-fought, physical, back-and-forth contest, with the Golden Eagles coming out on […]
-
Juneau County Arrest Report For December 3rd
by WRJC WebMaster on December 3, 2025 at 5:02 PM
arrest offense report
-
O’Dell, Douglas D. Age 84 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on December 3, 2025 at 4:50 PM
Douglas D. O’Dell, a cherished husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother, passed away on November 3, 2025, at his home at the age of 84 in Mauston, WI. He was the son of Percy and Ruby (Blake) O’Dell and was born on […]
-
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 12/3
by WRJC WebMaster on December 3, 2025 at 4:12 PM
Boys Scores Mauston 55 Berlin 51 (Jase Navis 25points to lead Mauston) Royall 64 Pittsville 39 Arcadia 69 Bangor 67 […]
-
Royall Boys Basketball Improves to 2-0 with Win Over Pittsville
by WRJC WebMaster on December 3, 2025 at 4:12 PM
The Royall Panthers Boys basketball moved to 2-0 after thumping Pittsville 64-39 Tuesday night. Dylan Velazquez had the hot hand for the Panthers scoring a team high 19points while knocking down 5 three point buckets. Freshman Bentley […]
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on December 3, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Man accused of killing nephew of alderman makes court appearance (MILWAUKEE) A Milwaukee man accused of killing an alderman’s nephew was in court Tuesday. Charges against 38-year-old Martell Haire include first-degree reckless homicide and […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on December 3, 2025 at 12:05 PM
Republican lawmakers urge WI’s congressional delegation to support legislation rolling back Clean Air Act program (UNDATED) Republican lawmakers are asking Wisconsin’s congressional delegation to support federal legislation to roll back […]
-
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on December 3, 2025 at 12:01 PM
Christian Watson suffered a knee injury against the Bears to close out the regular season last year. Is he thinking about that as the two teams hook up on Sunday at Lambeau Field? – Watson has played just six games so far […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sports
by Bill Scott on December 3, 2025 at 11:58 AM
Marquette survived on Tuesday night, knocking off Valparaiso in overtime at Fiserv Forum – The basketball Badgers open Big Ten play at home against Northwestern tonight. – The Packers and Bears get to work today, preparing […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.