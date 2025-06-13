A teenager with a job making burritos became a powerful Minnesota lawmaker who trained service dogs

Melissa Hortman’s power as a Democratic leader to shape the course of a deeply divided Minnesota Legislature was a far cry from her job as a teenager making chili-cheese burritos and overshadowed her volunteer work training service dogs for veterans.…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.