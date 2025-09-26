A list of notable shooting attacks on houses of worship in the US in the past 20 years
A gunman opened fire inside a Michigan church during Sunday services, inflicting casualties after ramming his vehicle into the front door of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township. It was the latest of many…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 9/25
by WRJC WebMaster on September 26, 2025 at 4:42 PM
Girls Volleyball Mauston 3 Ripon 0 (Bre Heller 10kills for Mauston, Kira Clemens 12digs 4aces for Mauston) Wisconsin Dells 3 Berlin 1 Cashton 3 Royall 1 Hillsboro 3 Wonewoc-Center 0 Bangor 3 Necedah 0 Brookwood 3 New Lisbon 0 (Reagan Muehlenkamp […]
Emplify Health by Gundersen Hillsboro to offer drive-thru flu vaccination clinics in...
by WRJC WebMaster on September 26, 2025 at 4:39 PM
This fall, Emplify Health by Gundersen Hillsboro is offering convenient, drive-thru flu vaccination clinics in Hillsboro, Elroy and Wonewoc to protect patients and communities against the flu. This year’s flu shot formulation will be a […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on September 26, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Remains found near Washington State campground confirmed to be those of Pewaukee native suspected in murder of daughters (WENTACHEE, WA) The death of the Wisconsin native accused of killing three of his daughters in Washington State has been […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on September 26, 2025 at 11:01 AM
The Packers are in Dallas on Sunday to face the Cowboys and despite injuries, they’re looking for improved play on the offensive line and more production from their ground attack.
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on September 26, 2025 at 10:59 AM
The Packers are getting ready for their week 4 matchup in Dallas on Sunday – Seattle held off Arizona with a final play, 52-yard field goal to kick off week 4 – The Brewers open the final regular season series at home against […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on September 26, 2025 at 8:45 AM
Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin pauses abortion services (MADISON) Abortion services are being paused in Wisconsin. A statement from Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin says politically motivated provisions in President Donald Trump’s federal […]
Kendall Woman Being Charged with Embezzlement of Elroy Bank
by WRJC WebMaster on September 25, 2025 at 4:06 PM
Sandra Campfield, 67, Kendall, Wisconsin, is charged with embezzlement by a bank employee. The indictment alleges that between September 2012 and December 2024, Campfield worked at a bank in Elroy, Wisconsin, embezzled money from the certificate of […]
Juneau County Arrest Report 9-25-25
by WRJC WebMaster on September 25, 2025 at 2:01 PM
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on September 25, 2025 at 10:57 AM
The Packers are getting ready for their Sunday night matchup with the Cowboys as Micah Parsons is preparing to return to face his former team.
