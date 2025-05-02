A fourth person dies from Minneapolis mass shooting and the suspect is charged with murder

Police say a fourth person has died as a result of a mass shooting in Minneapolis in which investigators believe a fifth person was killed in retaliation. Police had said the 28-year-old man was hospitalized in grave condition since the…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.