3 Democrat-led states have rolled back Medicaid access for people lacking permanent legal status

Three Democratic-led states that led the way in offering free health care to low-income people who are in the U.S. without legal permission are either limiting or ending the programs because of significant budget concerns. Minnesota stopped coverage for adults,…

