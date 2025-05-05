20 attorneys general ask federal judge to reverse deep cuts to US Health and Human Services
Attorneys general in 19 states and Washington, D.C., are challenging cuts to the U.S. Health and Human Services agency. They say the Trump administration’s massive restructuring has destroyed life-saving programs and left states to pick up the bill for mounting…
Kollaszar, Ken Age 70
by WRJC WebMaster on May 5, 2025 at 3:34 PM
Ken Kollaszar passed away on Thursday, May 1, 2025, age 70, at home with his family. Ken was born on August 18, 1954, at Divine Savior Hospital in Portage, WI and he was the youngest of 10 children. He spent his younger years in rural Montello, WI […]
Nelson, Grenneth D. Age 97 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on May 5, 2025 at 3:28 PM
Grenneth D. Nelson, age 97, of Friendship, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at Moundview Memorial Hospital & Clinics in Friendship. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on May 5, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann announces run for governor (WEST BEND) Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann is officially running for governor. The 43-year-old Republican made the announcement at Sunday rally near West Bend after […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on May 5, 2025 at 11:03 AM
The Brewers salvaged the final game of their series with the Cubs on Sunday – The Packers wrapped up their 2-day rookie minicamp over the weekend – The 2027 NFL draft is heading to our nations Capitol.
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on May 5, 2025 at 8:00 AM
UPFRONT: Rep. Fitzgerald says arrest of MKE Judge was valid (MILWAUKEE) Wisconsin Republican Congressman Scott Fitzgerald says some of his colleagues on the House Judiciary Committee didn’t approve of how a Milwaukee County Judge was arrested […]
New Lisbon School District to Offer Summer Free Lunches for Students
by WRJC WebMaster on May 2, 2025 at 5:05 PM
As part of its efforts to ensure kids have access to healthy meals during the summer months, New Lisbon School District is pleased to announce its summer meals site will be serving kids and teens. Starting on June 16, 2025, all kids and teens 18 and […]
Community Invited to Build Disaster Preparedness Kits at Free Event
by WRJC WebMaster on May 2, 2025 at 5:03 PM
Emplify by Gundersen Hillsboro Hospital, in collaboration with Vernon County Health Department, is excited to announce a Disaster Kit Build Event on May 14 from 4 PM to 7 PM at Hillsboro Firemen’s Memorial Park. Participants will be able to […]
Bell, Deanna Rae Age 78 of Kendall
by WRJC WebMaster on May 2, 2025 at 4:32 PM
Deanna Rae Bell, age 78, of Kendall, Wisconsin, passed away on April 15, 2025. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, 11:00 AM at Evangelical Free Church, 104 E. Hall Street, Kendall. Burial will be in the Glendale Cemetery. […]
New Lisbon Boys Win BRF Track & Field Meet
by WRJC WebMaster on May 2, 2025 at 3:28 PM
The New Lisbon Track and Field team competed Thursday night at the Hoffman Invitational held in Black River Falls. The weather wasn’t perfect, but we were able to get the meet in and have some outstanding performances. Out of the […]
