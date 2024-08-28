Wonewoc-Center Volleyball Sweeps Kickapoo in Season Opener

The Wonewoc-Center Wolves volleyball team began their defense of a State Championship with a 3-0 sweep of Kickapoo Tuesday night. It was the first game for new head coach Lindsey Dryer who got a victory in her debut. The Wolves trailed much of set one but finished on a 4-0 to win the set 25-23 capped off by a Bella LeMoine ace. Set 2 was tight but Wonewoc-Center pulled it off 26-24. The 3rd set was all Wolves as at one point they scored 12 straight points to nab the set 25-16 and won the match. Senior Emma Mildbrand had numerous aces in the victory for Wonewoc-Center. The Wolves will face Necedah next Thursday.

