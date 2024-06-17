Wallner, Mary L. Age 97 of Friendship
Mary L. Wallner, age 97, of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away peacefully in the comfort of her own home on Sunday, June 9, 2024.
Memorial services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2024, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. A celebration of life at the VFW in Adams will follow.
Mary was born July 17, 1926, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Mathew and Fannie (Kravanya) Komatz.
She attended Fairview Fernwood, West Milwaukee High School, graduating in 1944.
Mary married Marvin Robert Wallner on September 20, 1947, in West Allis, WI. Marvin passed away on October 13, 2016. She worked at St. Luke’s Hospital for 19 years and retired in 1984 before moving to Adams County in 1985.
Mary enjoyed golf, baking, traveling, reading, feeding & watching the birds, and especially spending time with her family.
She was a member of the Roche-A-Cri Recreation Ladies League, Couples League, and Woodland Lutheran Church.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband Marvin; parents: Mathew & Fannie; brothers Ernie, Matt & Joey, and sisters Rose & Ann.
Survivors include her sons Daniel (Tara) Wallner, Randy Wallner, Rick Wallner (Terri), and Michael (Toni) Wallner; grandchildren Brandon Wallner (Becky), Raeann (Bryan) Volk, Jason Wallner, Jessica Wallner, Cortney (Dan) Sunderlage, Megan (Scott) Fritton, Nicole (Joel) Gilbert, and brother Edward (Sue) Komatz. Mary is further survived by many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.
Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and
further information.
