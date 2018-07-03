Tracy, Wayne E., age 52 of Elroy

Wayne E. Tracy, age 52 years, of Elroy, Wisconsin, passed away on Tuesday, July 3, 2018 following an accident.

He was born on April 18, 1966 to Earl and Carol (Schultz) Tracy in Hillsboro. Wayne graduated from the Royall High School in 1984.

Wayne was united in marriage to Nera Hipolito on March 8, 2008 in Reedsburg.

He worked in the carpentry trade and enjoyed hunting and camping.

Survivors include his wife, Nera; three children, Andy, Isabella and Edward Owen; two grandchildren, Tayton and Brayden; step grandchild, Cylus; step children, Jennifer, Jeff and Jason; brother, Andy and sister, Ann Stiemke. He was preceded in death by his Parents.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, July 7, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Elroy. Friends may call at the Picha Funeral Home in Elroy on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. and on Saturday at 10 a.m. For online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com

