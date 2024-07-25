Tomah/SBC 19U Baseball Team Falls in Regional Opener

The Tomah 19U American Legion baseball Team fell 1-0 to Middleton in a AAA Regional opening round game. TJ Shramek pitched 6 innings giving up just 2 hits and 1 unearned run taking the loss. Aiden Klema had the lone hit for Tomah in the loss. Tomah is still alive in the double elimination tournament but must defeat Holmen who lost 5-4 to La Crosse Post 52 the games other Regional opener. Holmen is the host of the Tournament.

