Tomah/SBC 19U Baseball Team Falls in Regional Opener
The Tomah 19U American Legion baseball Team fell 1-0 to Middleton in a AAA Regional opening round game. TJ Shramek pitched 6 innings giving up just 2 hits and 1 unearned run taking the loss. Aiden Klema had the lone hit for Tomah in the loss. Tomah is still alive in the double elimination tournament but must defeat Holmen who lost 5-4 to La Crosse Post 52 the games other Regional opener. Holmen is the host of the Tournament.
Source: WRJC.com
-
by WRJC WebMaster on July 25, 2024 at 2:38 PM
-
Passport to Healthier Living with Diabetes
by WRJC WebMaster on July 25, 2024 at 2:20 PM
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on July 25, 2024 at 11:05 AM
Brewers with another late inning win – Christian Yelich heads to the IL – Packers training camp continues
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on July 25, 2024 at 10:25 AM
Proposal to build Wisconsin's tallest building in downtown Milwaukee announced (MILWAUKEE) A huge development is proposed for downtown Milwaukee. Madison-based firm The Neutral Project has been selected to transform land now occupied by a […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Bob Hague on July 25, 2024 at 8:50 AM
Wisconsin delegation reacts to Netanyahu address to Congress (WASHINGTON) Wisconsin reaction to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netenyahu's Wednesday address to Congress reveals a deep partisan divide over the war in Gaza. Senator Tammy […]
-
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on July 24, 2024 at 11:02 AM
Brewers blank Cubs – Packers practice in the rain – Badgers kickoff Big Ten Media Days
-
Man Arrested After Refusing To Leave Hillsboro Business
by WRJC WebMaster on July 23, 2024 at 7:18 PM
-
Dump Truck Tips Over Near La Farge
by WRJC WebMaster on July 23, 2024 at 7:05 PM
-
Motorcycle Accident Between Elroy & Hillsboro
by WRJC WebMaster on July 23, 2024 at 7:04 PM
