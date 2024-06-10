Severson, Robert (Bob) L. Age 95 of Mauston

Robert (Bob) L. Severson passed away with family by his side at Crestview Nursing home on June 5, 2024. Born to Garfield and Jessie (Wagner)Severson in Madison, WI on January 15, 1929. Robert graduated from Mauston High School in 1947 and married Therese Severson on November25, 1950. Bob served in the Army during the Korean conflict as an Electronics Technician from 1951 to 1952. Bob started his work as an over the road truck driver, working with his Dad for the same company. He then joined the court system as a juvenile court worker, working under, Judges Curren, and Brady. He retired from Juneau County in 1994. He continued working after retirement as a janitor at BMO Harris bank and helping people throughout the community.

Bob was a 50+ year member of Northern Light Lodge #81, He joined Zor Shriners in 1969 as a charter member of the Zor Midgets. He and Therese drove 1000’s of miles to parades throughout Wisconsin, the Midwest and Canada. He also volunteered as a driver to take children to the Shriners Hospitals in the Twin Cities and Chicago. Bob was very involved in his community, participating in various committees, activities and events. He and Therese volunteered their services to the Salvation Army for 54 years in many activities including, Kettle fund campaign, voucher program, clothing drives and many more. He was a devoted member of Mauston Methodist Church, serving on various committees and positions on the church council. He and Therese delivered Meals on Wheels for many years and enjoyed talking with the residents they served.

Bob is survived by his wife, Therese, sons: Mark (Sheri) of Mauston and Kevin (Diane) of Janesville; grandchildren: Erik (Paula) Severson, Lance (Amber) Severson, Drew (Emily) Severson, Kayla (Zachary) Murphy, Daniel (Ashley) Severson and Great-Grandchildren: Lilly, Sierra, and Cameron Severson, Mason, Thomas, and MacKenzie Murphy, Daniel J., and Lincoln Severson plus many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother: Dennis; sisters: Donna and Darlene.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mauston Methodist Church or Shriners Hospitals for Children. Funeral arrangements are being provided by Crandall Funeral Home. Visitation will be held at Mauston Methodist Church on Thursday, June 13, from 4pm to 7pm, with Masonic Service at 7PM. Visitation will also be held on Friday June 14, starting at 10am. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 at the Mauston Methodist Church. A private interment will be held with the family.

Source: WRJC.com







