Royall Loses Sectional Final in Heartbreaking Fashion

The Royall Panthers came up just short in a bid for state on the baseball diamond. Royall won their first game 9-1 over the De Soto Pirates in the sectional semi-final game. Gunnar Wopat pitched 6 strong innings giving up just 1 unearned run scattering 5 hits walking 1 and striking out 2. Tyrus, Tucker, and Trey Wildes all had a pair of hits in the victory for the Panthers. Jett Bender also had a pair of hits and an RBI for Royall. Royall’s victory earned them into the sectional championship game where they fell in a heartbreaker 2-1 to Eleva-Strum. The game was a pitchers dual between Carter Gunderson of Eleva-Strum and Seth Brandau of Royall. The game was tied 1-1 into the bottom of the 7th when Eleva-Strum won on a walk off hit by Noah Martinson. Royall finishes their season with an 18-5 record. Royall says farewell to seniors Jeremiah Dilley, Gunnar Wopat and Tyrus & Tucker Wildes all who left a big stamp on Royall athletics.

Source: WRJC.com







