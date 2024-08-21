MBMC Blood Drive August 28-29th

Donating blood is a generous act that can save lives, especially during the summer months when donations often decline. The need for blood is critical across our state. Please consider donating at a two-day blood drive being held at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston on Wednesday, August 28 and Thursday, August 29 from 9 am to 2 pm.

Appointments are strongly encouraged for anyone who would like to donate, but walk-ins will be welcomed.

Donate at this upcoming blood drive this August and receive a Wilderness Resort $50 off coupon.

To reserve your spot, call the Blood Center of Wisconsin at 1-877-232-4376 or visit donate.wisconsin.versiti.org and search for Mile Bluff Medical Center in the mobile drives.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.