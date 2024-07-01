Mauston’s Massey Plays in All-Star Basketball Game

Mauston’s Brock Massey wrapped up his prep basketball career Thursday afternoon by playing in the Division 3 WBCA Basketball All-Star Game. Brock did not score in the game but dished out some dazzling assists. His team fell to the black team 144-114. Carson Armstrong of Wautoma had 12points while Joseph Ascher from Wautoma scored 5points. The high scorer for the black team was Dominican High Schools Jaiden Martin with 28points. G-E-T’s Cody Schmitz led the white team with 16points.

