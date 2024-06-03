Local WIAA State Track & Field Meet Place Winners

Boys

Division 2

Pole Vault

Eli Hallwood Mauston -2nd Place 15ft

Division 3

4×200

Bangor (Traevon Delaney, Cody Peterson, Lucas Reed, Lucas Horman, Gavin Meacham, Steven Nelson) -6th

High Jump

Wyatt Maurhoff Brookwood – 5th

Pole Vault

Sam Crenshaw Bangor 1st 16-0 (State Record)

Girls

Division 1

300M Hurdles

Lily Joyce – Tomah 6th Place

Source: WRJC.com







