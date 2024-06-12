Kirsenlohr, Dean Age 68 of Adams

Dean Kirsenlohr, age 68, of Adams, Wisconsin passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 10, 2024.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2024, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Adams, Wisconsin. Rev. John Krebs will officiate. Interment will be at the Hancock Cemetery,

Hancock, Wisconsin. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2024, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home, and again from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

Dean was born May 30, 1956, in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin to William and Joyce (Jones) Kirsenlohr. He graduated from Adams-Friendship High School in 1974 and later from MSTC with a degree in Woodworking & Carpentry. Dean married Donna Heaney on July 27, 1985, in Adams. After working side by side with his uncle Melvin in the construction business for many years, he started his own business “Deans Cabinets” and was well known in the area for making quality cabinets and woodworking products. In his younger years, Dean was involved in the local 4H as a leader and softball coach to Alan, Nancy & his siblings.

Dean was very passionate about fishing & deer, turkey, geese & duck hunting. He enjoyed spending time with family & friends who shared his passions. Dean especially enjoyed the annual family fishing trips up north. His family always teased him that, “he could catch a fish in a mud puddle with a stick” to which he would just smile and say, “Probably”! He was an avid golfer & got two hole-in-ones over the years.

Dean was met at the gates of Heaven by his son Kyle, and his parents Bill & Joyce.

Survivors include his loving wife of 38 years Donna, son Alan (Gena) of Maple Park, IL; daughter Nancy of West Bend, WI; granddaughters Kassandra (Tom) Baggs of Neenah, WI; Marissa Erickson of North Hills, CA; Nicole (Tim) Janko of Sun Prairie, WI, and Caitlyn Hauser (Josh) of Port Washington, WI; 9 great-grandchildren, and one more expected in December. Sisters Sue Welsh of Wautoma, Lynn (Robb) Dehmlow of Westfield, Cindy (Todd) Piper of Whitewater, WI; brothers Bruce (Jane) of Friendship & Curt of Arkdale. He is further survived by numerous nieces & nephews and his beloved hunting dog Shyla.

Deans’ family would like to thank everyone who has reached out with condolences & offers to help in any way these last few weeks & months.

Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, or your local animal shelter.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.

