Jones, Mary Ann Age 99 of Friendship

Mary Ann Jones, 99, of Friendship, Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2024, at Villa Pines Living Center in Friendship, Wisconsin, after a brief illness.

As per Mary Ann’s wishes, she will be cremated, and her ashes will be interred next to her husband Bill at Northwoods National Cemetery in Harshaw, Wisconsin.

Mary Ann was born on July 4, 1925, in Waukesha, Wisconsin, to Harry Foss and Margaret Behan. She grew up in Waukesha and graduated from high school there. A proud veteran of WWII, Mary Ann served in the Marine Corps in Washington D.C., doing payroll for the soldiers until the War ended. On April 10, 1948, she married William O. Jones in Waukesha. The family lived in Waukesha before locating to Oshkosh, Wisconsin in the 1950’s. They raised their 7 children there and then when the children were all in school she began working at Sears Department Store in the catalog department. Upon their retirement, they first moved to Florida, but eventually returned to Wisconsin and settled in Rhinelander, where they enjoyed many years of retirement. They shared 64 years together, till Bill’s passing in 2012. Shortly afterward, Mary Ann moved to Friendship where she had her own apartment until poor health led to her moving to Villa Pines Living Center.

Mary Ann was an excellent seamstress and an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers and the Milwaukee Brewers. She and Bill became Packers season ticket holders after Bill won the tickets in a raffle and the family still holds the tickets today. Mary Ann often talked of attending the Ice Bowl in 1967.

Mary Ann was also a valued member of the Rhinelander VFW.

Mary Ann is preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Margaret; her husband, Bill; her sons, Bobby, Michael and Tommy; her son-in-law, Todd; her daughter-in-law, Judy; her four brothers: Bob, Dick, Jack and Terry; sisters-in-law, Ginny, Marge, Marian, Pat, and Harriet; mother-in- law, Isabelle; father-in-law, Lloyd; and brother-in-law, Johnny.

She is survived by her daughter, Patty (Greg) Kobs; her sons, Dan Jones and Peter (Leigh) Jones; her daughter, Peggy (Scott) Tomczyk and her daughter-in-law, Mary Jones. Her grandchildren, Isabela (Derek) Fagen, Alex Kobs, Andy Jones, Kristin Jones, Arrin (Adam) Richter, Sarah (Paul) Selin, Jacie Jones, Jenna, Ross (DeLaney) Tomczyk, Ali (Mike) Shaw, Gary Wood, and Lynn Kutz. Her great-grandchildren, Eileen Tomczyk, James Tomczyk, Everly Richter, Eloise Richter, Charlie Richter, Makia Shaw and new baby Shaw, William Selin, Victor Wood, Maggie Wood, and Lee Kutz. Her sisters-in-law, Sue Foss and Barbara Foss and many nieces and nephews.

The family will gather at a later date at Northwoods National Cemetery in Harshaw, Wisconsin, where her ashes will be interred with military honors.

The family would like to thank the entire staff at Villa Pines Living Center for the wonderful care that Mary Ann was given. During her last years there she often referred to everyone at Villa Pines as her “family.” Many of the staff called her “Grandma” and they made her 99th birthday on this past July 4th a special time for her.

Source: WRJC.com







