Hutchins, Willis Eugene Age 70 of New Lisbon

Willis Eugene Hutchins Jr., passed away peacefully on June 22, 2024, at the age of 70. Willis was born on July 16, 1953, in Somerville, NJ, to the parents of Willis Sr. and Evelyn (Conway) Hutchins. Willis was a man of remarkable creative spirit, courage, and wisdom. His life was a testament to these virtues, which shone brightly not just in his personal endeavors but also in his service to his country.

After graduating from Somerville High School in 1971, Willis answered the call to serve his country by enlisting in the U.S. Army. His military career was marked by dedication and bravery, taking him to Fort Knox and Fort Benning in Georgia, and including one tour in Panama and three tours in Korea. He embraced his role as a platoon leader, earning the respect and admiration of his peers. Willis married the love of his life, Freida A. Hutchins in 1980 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Tomah WI. He later retired from the military in 1993 and chose Wisconsin as his home, where he continued to live a life marked by service and community engagement.

Willis’s creative spirit shone brightly in his hobbies. He was a skilled artist, finding joy in drawing and painting. A lifelong NASCAR enthusiast, Willis found joy in the thrill of the race and the community of fans it brought together. His love for the outdoors was evident in his devotion to fishing, hiking, and camping, often crafting his own fishing lures from bottle tops in a display of his inventive nature.

Willis’s commitment to nurturing future generations was evident in his involvement with the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts, where he served as an assistant leader and committee member for 7 years. He took great pride in guiding young minds and helping them develop the skills and values necessary to become responsible citizens.

Willis is survived by a loving family who cherished every moment spent with him. His beloved wife Freida Hutchins of New Lisbon, his daughter Jennifer Hutchins of Reedsburg, and his son Joeseph Hutchins of New Lisbon will forever hold his memory dear. Willis also leaves behind his brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Nancy Hutchins, his brother-in-law, Dave Allen, his aunt, Helen Eicke, and his nieces, Roseanne (Nick) Nevins and Patricia Hutchins, along with several great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his in-laws Harold and Stella Larson, his sister Ellon Sue Allen, and his son-in-law Ben Bowman.

Willis’s life was a tapestry woven with threads of service, creativity, and love.

He leaves behind a legacy that will be cherished and remembered by all who were touched by his presence. As we bid farewell to Willis Eugene Hutchins Jr., we take comfort in knowing that his spirit lives on in the hearts of his family, his friends, and the countless lives he impacted.

A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, June 27th, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. at Bethany Lutheran Church (618 W. River St) in New Lisbon. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Thursday at the church from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Military Honors will take place following the service. Rev. Dawn Lindberg presiding. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com

Source: WRJC.com







