HS Football Preview –2024 Wisconsin Dells Chiefs
Wisconsin Dells Chiefs
2023 Record: 7-4 (5-2 South Central Conference)
Head Coach: Michael Janke (5th Season 31-10 Record)
Mike’s 2024 Projected Record 7-2 (6-1 South Central Conference)
Players to Watch: QB/LB Lex Rettinger RB/LB Sam Ersland OL/LB Logan Goodrich WR/S Raphael Berje
Team Preview: The Wisconsin Dells Chiefs were extremely young last year and still managed to finish 7-4 on their season, creating big expectations for this year. Lex Rettinger had a tremendous sophomore campaign at quarterback throwing for nearly 1400 yards and 17 touchdown passes. He loses favorite target Deagen Jensen but brings back Raphael Berje (18-522 5tds). Once again taking a lot of pressure of Rettinger will be running back Sam Ersland who scampered for 1540 yards and 16 touchdowns last year. The defense should be solid as well as they welcome back Logan Goodrich who led the team in sacks and tackles last year. Payne Carroll is also back who led the Dells in tackles for losses last year. The Chiefs have a good combination of speed and size on this years team and should be able to compete for a conference championship.
Key to Success: Complimentary players! The Dells has a very good big 3 in Rettinger, Ersland and Berje on offense but can they get the role players to step up around them. If there is an injury to that core group who will step up for the Dells? If they can develop the role players it will take the Dells up another notch and maybe even to a conference championship.
Game to watch: Week 7 Friday Friday October 4th home vs Berlin 7pm
This game might decide the conference championship. The two teams met in the playoffs in 2021 with the Dells routing Berlin in a level 2 matchup. It should be a good battle on the gridiron in early October!
Wisconsin Dells games on WRJC Radio: Week 8 Friday October 11th at Mauston 7pm 92.9FM
Next Preview: Bangor/Ithaca
Thanks to Wissports.net for statistics and player information.
Source: WRJC.com
-
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on August 13, 2024 at 5:30 PM
Whistling Straits to host more USGA Championships – Matt LaFleur says their system is installed, but there’s still more to do
-
HS Football Preview –2024 Wisconsin Dells Chiefs
by WRJC WebMaster on August 13, 2024 at 3:53 PM
-
Webber, Patricia “Pat” J. Age 74 of Reedsburg
by WRJC WebMaster on August 13, 2024 at 2:56 PM
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on August 13, 2024 at 11:02 AM
The Brewers drop their series opener against the Dodgers – the Packers and Badgers both return to fall camp workouts
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on August 13, 2024 at 10:25 AM
Racine County supervisors hold public meeting on proposed sales tax (RACINE) Racine County may soon get a sales tax. It’s one of just three Wisconsin counties without one, but Monday night the Racine County Board held a public meeting on a […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Bob Hague on August 13, 2024 at 8:50 AM
Tuesday is Wisconsin Partisan Primary (UNDATED) Wisconsin voters head to the polls for the partisan primary on Tuesday. Something to keep in mind, from state Elections Administrator Meagan Wolfe. Because this is a partisan primary, voters need to […]
-
Volden, Bruce E. Age 73 of Westby
by WRJC WebMaster on August 12, 2024 at 4:24 PM
-
HS Football Preview –2024 Nekoosa Papermakers
by WRJC WebMaster on August 12, 2024 at 4:00 PM
-
Edwards, Terrence G. “Slo” Edwards Age 83 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on August 12, 2024 at 3:21 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.