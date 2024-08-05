HS Football Preview –2024 Reedsburg Beavers
Reedsburg Beavers
2023 Record: 1-8 (0-7 Mississippi Valley Conference)
Head Coach: Calvin Zenz (4th Year 10-18 Record)
Mike’s 2024 Projected Record 1-8 (0-7 Mississippi Valley Conference)
Players to Watch: QB/RB Jack Fenwick RB Landin Purifoy WR/LB Danny Pickel WR/DB Bo Bestor TE/LB Clint Harms
Team Preview: The Reedsburg Beavers dropped their final 8 games of the season last year and graduated most of their regular from a season ago. You can take a glass half empty glass half full take on this team; the glass half full is there is a fresh foundation to build on. There is no true quarterback on this team from a season ago. Jack Fenwick is the only returner who threw a varsity pass; from watching him play baseball I can tell you he has a strong arm. Landin Purifoy does return as the team’s top rusher from a season ago. Purifoy ran for nearly 5 yards per carry toting the ball 95 times for 444 yards but failed to get into the endzone. WR Bo Bestor and Danny Pickel could help this team in the passing game. They combined for 6 catches 88 yards and a touchdown last year. Linebacker Clint Harms is back to help lead the Beavers defense he is their leading returning players in tackles and tackles for losses from a season ago. I see Reedsburg having some issues once again this year but maybe they can find the magic they had in their first year in the MVC and from 2022 and make a run again.
Key to Success: Keeping it Purifoy. If Landin Purifoy can build off his strong sophomore campaign the Beavers have a starting point on their offense. With relative inexperience at quarterback Reedsburg will need to rely on Purifoy and their ground game especially early in its season. Purifoy could take the pressure of the QB position and have defenses gunning to slow him down setting up players like Bestor and Pickel in the passing game.
Game to watch: Week 7 October 4th Baraboo (Home) 7pm
It’s one of the oldest and biggest rivalries in the entire state and regardless of records this should be a great game to begin the month of October.
Reedsburg Beaver games on WRJC Radio: None
Next Preview: Tomah Timberwolves
Thanks to Wissports.net for statistics and player information.
Source: WRJC.com
-
