HS Football Preview –2024 New Lisbon Rockets

New Lisbon Rockets

2023 Record: 6-4 (3-3 Scenic Bluffs Conference)

Head Coach: Jarod Ulrich (2nd Season 6-4 Record)

Mike’s 2024 Projected Record 2-7 (2-5 Scenic Bluffs Conference)

Players to Watch: QB/LB Brayen Morey RB/LB Austin Berndsen QB/WR/DB Hunter Kennedy TE/DL Evan Macrafic RB/LB Braden Miller WR/DB Josh Homan

Team Preview: Coach Jarod Ulrich had a very successful first year as head coach of the New Lisbon Rockets leading them to a 6-4 mark and nearly taking down Cochrane-Fountain City in the playoffs. Roads might be a little rockier in his 2nd year as the Rockets struggle with injuries and inexperience. Brayen Morey is back to lead the team on both sides of the ball. Morey threw for over 700 yards and 7 touchdowns at quarterback last season and led the team in tackles with 106 including 7 tackles for a loss. Morey will not have the ground game or the line he had a season ago to support him offensively. The Rockets must replace Jake Cox, Carson Welter, and Dylan O’Brien who combined to run for nearly 2,000 yards last season. Austin Berndsen returns to the team and might be its top ball carrier. New Lisbon will try to throw the ball a little more this season with the experience of Morey. Josh Homan has looked good in camp at the receiver position and should be a favorite target for Morey. Evan Macrafic is dealing with a thumb injury but will also be a receiving threat when healthy. New Lisbon is not a very big team and might struggle to protect and run the football this year. I see New Lisbon taking a step down this season with the injuries and inexperience.

Key to Success: Getting Healthy. New Lisbon is banged up in a big way to start the season. New Lisbon can ill afford to lose a player just to have enough kids to field a football team at the moment. If New Lisbon gets healthy they could make a run at the post season once again.

Game to watch: Week 3 Friday September 6th at Royall 7pm

Royall and New Lisbon have had some great matchups over the years on the gridiron. New Lisbon has a chance to make a statement and claim themselves as a playoff team if they can knock of Royall in the conference opener for each team.

New Lisbon Rocket Games on WRJC Radio: Week 2 Friday August 30th Pardeeville at New Lisbon 7pm Week 3 Friday September 6th New Lisbon at Royall 7pm Week 4 Friday September 13th Cashton at New Lisbon 7pm Week 7 Friday October 4th Necedah at New Lisbon 7pm

Next Preview: Royall Panthers

Thanks to Wissports.net for statistics and player information.

Source: WRJC.com







