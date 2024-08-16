HS Football Preview –2024 Mauston Golden Eagles
Mauston Golden Eagles
2023 Record: 5-6 (5-1 South Central Conference)
Head Coach: Dustin Vickerman (3rd Season 9-12 Record)
Mike’s 2024 Projected Record 5-4 (5-2 South Central Conference)
Players to Watch: QB/S Tyler Link RB/LB Hayden Gyllin RB/LB Eli Rader TE/LB Bryan Kastner OL/DL Espyn Sweers
Team Preview: Mauston is another local team that got hit hard by graduation but there is still plenty of talent on this team to compete at a high level in the revamped South Central Conference. Hayden Gyllin ran for over 500yards and 4 touchdowns last year and led the team in tackles on defense with 65. Tyler Link was one of the top passers in the state last year throwing for 2183 yards and 24touchdowns. Espyn Sweers led the team in sacks last year with 5. Bryan Kastner and Eli Rader also are key returners from last year’s team that was one half away from being conference champions. The concern for Mauston as normal is size. Mauston struggled at times in its ground game last year and struggled to stop the run defensively. Link has had some monster passing seasons but must work with a new receiving corp. Cayden Walz and Tyler Hartje will have to step up their game to help this Mauston team. I believe Mauston has enough talent to finish in the upper half of the conference and keep their playoff streak alive.
Key to Success: Development of receivers. Brock Massey, Alex Suhr, Andrey Tougas, Brady Baldwin, and Kyle Dahl made a deep talented receiving group for Mauston a season ago but they all have departed due to graduation. QB Tyler Link will have to find new talent to throw to or hope Mauston can reignite their rushing attack. Cayden Walz and Tyler Hartje hope to take over some of the slack from last years talented group of pass catchers.
Game to watch: Week 8 Friday October 11th home vs Wisconsin Dells 7pm
There is never a lot of love loss in this rivalry, its two team that don’t really care for each other at least while they’re on the football field. I expect both these teams to be in the upper half of the conference and this should be a great clash.
Mauston Games on WRJC Radio: Hopefully all of them
Next Preview: Necedah Cardinals
Thanks to Wissports.net for statistics and player information.
Source: WRJC.com
-
by WRJC WebMaster on August 16, 2024 at 2:48 PM
-
