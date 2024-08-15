HS Football Preview –2024 Cashton Eagles

Cashton Eagles

2023 Record: 11-1 (6-0- Scenic Bluffs Conference Conference)

Head Coach: Jered Hemmersbach

Mike’s 2024 Projected Record 6-3 (4-3 Scenic Bluffs Conference)

Players to Watch: QB/LB Rory Mlsna RB/LB Ethan Schmitz RB/LB Drew Butzler K Connor Wilkinson

Team Preview: The biggest turnover from last year to this year in the conference might come from the Cashton Eagles. The Eagles took over Bangor’s reign as the dominant team in the conference the last couple of years. Cashton may struggle some early but there is a lot of familiar family names on this team that should keep Cashton in conference contention. There are still Mlsna’s Schmitz, and Butzlers playing for this team and all should contribute in a big way. Ethan Schmitz and Drew Butzler should see a lot of action out of the backfield and Rory Mlsna might be the favorite to operate the quarterback position. Schmitz is also the top returning tackler from last season for the Eagles. I believe Cashton will take a step back but will still find their way into the post season.

Key to Success: New talent shining. The Hemmersbach’s Ethan Klinkner, and Connor Butzler are all gone from this team due to graduation. It is now time for the young Eagles to soar. If Drew Butzler and Rory Mlsna can step up this Cashton team might be right back where they were the last 3 seasons and lead the Eagles to new heights.

Game to watch: Week 7 Friday October 4th Home vs Bangor 7pm

This won’t be a #1 vs #2 matchup like last year in the state and it won’t be a post season game like the 2nd game of the season between these two rivals last season but it’s still going to be a big time game between the two teams who have dominated the conference over the last 10 plus seasons.

Cashton Games on WRJC Radio: Friday September 13th Cashton at New Lisbon, Friday October 11th Cashton at Hillsboro, and Friday October 18th Royall at Cashton all on NOW92.1FM and WRJC.com

Next Preview: Brookwood

Source: WRJC.com







