HS Football Preview –2024 Berlin Indians

Berlin Indians

2023 Record: 7-3 (5-2 East Central Conference)

Head Coach: Joe Stellmacher

Mike’s 2024 Projected Record 8-1 (7-0 South Central Conference)

Players to Watch: RB/DB Carter Hess OL/DL/RB Jakob Martin RB/LB Luke Budde TE/LB Aaron Bartol TE/DE Hayden Redington RB/LB Max Sonnentag

Team Preview: Led by former Wisconsin Badger defensive back Joe Stellmacher the Berlin Indians bring a proud tradition into the South Central Conference. They finished 3rd a season ago in a very tough East Central Conference. Berlin does lose a good amount from that team including their quarterback and top running back. They do welcome back Carter Hess who ran for 663 yards and 7 touchdowns last year. Jacob Martin who served time as both an offensive linemen and running back also returns after scoring 7 touchdowns last year. 6’4 TE Aaron Bartol is also back after leading the team in receiving (29-446 6tds) last year. Berlin also has a lot of size in the trenches. Martin led the team in sacks with 4 last year is back to anchor a good defense. Luke Budde is the top returning tackler (57tackles) from last year for the Indians. Moving into a new conference I believe will help Berlin in a big way and I see them winning the SCC in their inaugural year.

Key to Success: Replacing the QB. Parker Hess threw for nearly 1,000 yards a season ago has departed due to graduation. Kannon Belter is the only other player listed at QB from last year. They have size and a good running back in Carter Hess if they can find a quarterback to player stellar for Stellmacher this team could be incredibly dangerous this season.

Game to watch: Week 2 Friday August 30th at Kiel

This is a bigtime non-conference matchup between two playoff teams from last season.

Berlin Indian games on WRJC Radio: Week 5 Friday September 20th home vs Mauston 7pm

Next Preview: SCC Newcomer Ripon

Thanks to Wissports.net for statistics and player information.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.