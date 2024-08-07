HS Football Preview –2024 Berlin Indians
Berlin Indians
2023 Record: 7-3 (5-2 East Central Conference)
Head Coach: Joe Stellmacher
Mike’s 2024 Projected Record 8-1 (7-0 South Central Conference)
Players to Watch: RB/DB Carter Hess OL/DL/RB Jakob Martin RB/LB Luke Budde TE/LB Aaron Bartol TE/DE Hayden Redington RB/LB Max Sonnentag
Team Preview: Led by former Wisconsin Badger defensive back Joe Stellmacher the Berlin Indians bring a proud tradition into the South Central Conference. They finished 3rd a season ago in a very tough East Central Conference. Berlin does lose a good amount from that team including their quarterback and top running back. They do welcome back Carter Hess who ran for 663 yards and 7 touchdowns last year. Jacob Martin who served time as both an offensive linemen and running back also returns after scoring 7 touchdowns last year. 6’4 TE Aaron Bartol is also back after leading the team in receiving (29-446 6tds) last year. Berlin also has a lot of size in the trenches. Martin led the team in sacks with 4 last year is back to anchor a good defense. Luke Budde is the top returning tackler (57tackles) from last year for the Indians. Moving into a new conference I believe will help Berlin in a big way and I see them winning the SCC in their inaugural year.
Key to Success: Replacing the QB. Parker Hess threw for nearly 1,000 yards a season ago has departed due to graduation. Kannon Belter is the only other player listed at QB from last year. They have size and a good running back in Carter Hess if they can find a quarterback to player stellar for Stellmacher this team could be incredibly dangerous this season.
Game to watch: Week 2 Friday August 30th at Kiel
This is a bigtime non-conference matchup between two playoff teams from last season.
Berlin Indian games on WRJC Radio: Week 5 Friday September 20th home vs Mauston 7pm
Next Preview: SCC Newcomer Ripon
Thanks to Wissports.net for statistics and player information.
Source: WRJC.com
