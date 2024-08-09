HS Football Preview –2024 Adams-Friendship Green Devils
Adams-Friendship Green Devils
2023 Record: 7-4 (6-1 South Central Conference)
Head Coach: Nick Stormoen
Mike’s 2024 Projected Record 3-6 (2-5 South Central Conference)
Players to Watch: QB/DB Eli Cole RB/LB Robert Irey RB/LB Cody Henricksen WR/DB Tyler Erickson WR/DB Robert Weaver RB/LB Crispin Landon
Team Preview: The Green Devils are the defending South Central Conference champions but things will be more difficult this season. The conference is better and QB Lincoln Smith, RB Johnny Drankiewicz, Linemen Jake Long are all gone. Those 3 were huge factors in their conference title run. There is some valuable pieces to build around for the Green Devils. Robert Irey (60tackles) led the team in tackles a season ago is back along with last years leading sacker Robert Weaver (5sacks). Irey should also see a majority of the carries on the offensive side of the ball behind Drankiewicz he ran the ball 57 times for 423 yards and 3 touchdowns last year. Tyler Erickson is also back at WR for the Green Devils Erickson had 5 receiving touchdowns last year. Replacing the big 3 won’t be easy for Adams-Friendship and I see them taking a step back this season and failing to make the post season.
Key to Success: QB play! Adams-Friendship must develop a new quarterback after the graduation departure of Lincoln Smith. Eli Cole might get that opportunity; he completed 2-4 passes for 10yards and an interception last season. The quarterback decision might determine the success or lack thereof for this team.
Game to watch: Week 6 Friday September 27th at Mauston 7pm
This matchup last year decided the South Central Conference Championship. This game might not decide the championship but it’s still a big game between two rivals.
Green Devils games on WRJC Radio: Week 6 Friday September 27th at Mauston 7pm 92.9FM
Next Preview: Nekoosa
Thanks to Wissports.net for statistics and player information.
Source: WRJC.com
by WRJC WebMaster on August 9, 2024 at 4:12 PM
by WRJC WebMaster on August 9, 2024 at 4:12 PM
