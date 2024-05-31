Hillsboro Softball Falls in Sectional Final

The Hillsboro Tigers Softball Team came up short in their bid for a state tournament appearance falling to Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 10-0 Thursday evening. Assumption pitcher Macy Vollert held the Tigers scoreless through 5 innings scattering 5 hits walking none and striking out 11. Vollert also went 2×4 with a homerun at the plate. Arrianna Cavanaugh hit a 3 run homerun to bust the game open in the 4th. Harper Sullivan and Maddie Herritz each went 1×2 for Hillsboro. It was the deepest run Hillsboro Softball has ever made in the post season. Hillsboro finishes their season with a 19-4 record. It was a great career for the two senior Peyton Sullivan and Jaelyn Bloor.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.