FELONY BAIL JUMPING ARREST in Vernon County

On July 23, 2023, Jennifer Jo Taube, age 43, of Paynesville, MN was arrested following a driving complaint and pursuit that originated in Vernon County and terminated in Crawford County. Taube appeared in Vernon County Circuit Court on July 24th and was released on a $500.00 Signature Bond. One of several conditions of release is that the defendant shall not commit any crimes.

On August 28, 2023, Vernon County District Attorney Angela Palmer-Fisher filed the following charges:

Reckless Driving-Endanger Safety

Possess Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of Methamphetamine

Vehicle Operator Flee/Elude Officer

On August 29, 2023, a court hearing was held, and Jennifer Taube’s Initial Appearance was rescheduled for October 13, 2023, at 3:00 PM, in Vernon County Circuit Court.

On September 2, 2023, Jennifer Taube was arrested in the city of La Crosse and booked for Knowingly Violating a Domestic-Abuse Order and Possession of Methamphetamine. On September 5, 2023, Taube was transported to the Vernon County Detention Center to face Bail Jumping charges. Taube appeared in Vernon County Circuit Court on September 6th for a Bail Hearing. Although the District Attorney argued for cash bail, the court ordered a $5,000.00 Signature Bond. Taube was released and she is due back in court on October 13th, at 3:00 PM.

Assisting with the original incident was the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. The incidents remain under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office and the La Crosse Police Department.

Source: WRJC.com







