Family Health La Clinica changes name to Noble Community Clinics

WAUTOMA, WI – June 24, 2024 – Family Health La Clinica, a community health center with clinics in

five central and south-central Wisconsin communities, including Mauston, announced today that

it has changed its name to Noble Community Clinics. The new name better reflects the organization’s broader mission of building vibrant communities by providing accessible, quality healthcare services to everyone it serves. Effective immediately, the new name, Noble Community Clinics, will be incorporated into the current logo design.

“Our organization’s outreach and purpose has expanded over the 50 years we have been in existence,” CEO Laura Waldvogel explained. “Our new name, Noble Community Clinics, is inclusive and clearly invites everyone in the community to use our services, which focus on patients’ whole health.”

“The new name supports our strategy of continual growth as a community health center, which is increasingly essential as more and more people face barriers to receiving the quality care they need,” added Board Chairperson Aaron Williams.

Noble Community Clinics welcomes patients at clinics in Wautoma, Stevens Point, Mauston, Beaver Dam, and Friendship. As a community health center, its clinics provide comprehensive and affordable care delivered with compassion and excellence, meeting each patient’s needs. Its modern facilities, dedicated physicians, nurses and certified staff offer a wide range of high-quality, integrated services for physical, mental, emotional, and social well-being.

In Mauston, Noble Community Clinics currently offers dental health care.

Additionally, Noble Community Clinics’ Mobile Health Services teams extend the clinics’ reach by providing medical care at local employers’ worksites, as well as school-based and mobile dental services, and healthcare to rural residents throughout central Wisconsin. Its Mobile Health Center has also brought medical services to migrant and seasonal agricultural worker communities statewide since 1973, as the only migrant health center in Wisconsin.

“We have a rich, community-led legacy and are honored to live our mission through our daily work,”

said Waldvogel. “At Noble Community Clinics, we believe everyone — no matter who they are or where they come from — deserves access to the right care, the right way.”

