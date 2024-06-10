Fait, Janet Mary Age 77 of Mauston

Janet Mary Fait, age 77, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2024 at her home just as she wanted, on Castle Rock Lake in Wisconsin. She was surrounded with love by family. We reminisced, laughed and cried. “All people die, but not all people live.” Jan (aka Mom, Nana,

Pean, Janey pants) lived!

She packed so much life into her seventy-seven years. She traveled, gambled, shopped, shopped again, shopped some more, chased her dreams, worked in a profession she loved, expanded her career, fell in love, raised two wonderful children, won the best Nana award, survived after breaking her neck; and still put one foot in front of the other battling what she knew from the start was an incurable cancer. She did so with grace, dignity, integrity and courage.

Jan graduated from St. Joseph School of Nursing in 1967 and started working in numerous primary nurse positions in Acute Care, Intensive Care, School nursing and Geropsych. In 1973, she received her Public Health Nursing Certification from Viterbo College.

She then expanded her career to Director of Public Nursing Service, Director of Home Health, Nurse Manager and Nursing Administrator. She was loved by so many for her dedication, compassion and laughter. She will be deeply missed.

Jan was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters and grandson. She is survived by her daughter, Susan (Mark) Ertel; son, Chad (Jen Ishaug) Fait; grandson, Ryan Ertel; faithful furry companion, Minnie Fait; and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Crandall’s Funeral Home in Mauston, Wisconsin on Friday, June 14, 2024 from 4-7 PM. An informal gathering will be held after at The Lodge at Mauston.

We will all hold Jan close to our heart. Always remember to: “Life is short. Take the trip. Buy the shoes. Eat the donuts. Buy the Jewelry.”

Source: WRJC.com







