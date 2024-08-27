Evans, Donald M. Age 77 of Oxford
Donald M. Evans, age 77, of Oxford, Wisconsin passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2024, following a brief battle with cancer with his wife and daughters by his side at the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin.
Memorial services will be at 12:30 p.m. with military honors to follow on Saturday, August 31,2024, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Rev. Sam Downey will officiate. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at Roseberry’s Funeral Home. Interment will be at the Davis Corners Cemetery, at a later date.
Don was born June 26, 1947, in Reedsburg, Wisconsin to Max and Lorraine Evans.
He proudly served in the United States Army from October 26, 1966, and was honorably discharged on October 25, 1968. Following his active status he then completed 4 years reserve time.
Don married Gail M. Coon on December 20, 1969, in Davis Corners, WI.
He drove for Brakebush Bros Transportation for 37 years before his retirement in 2012.
Don enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching the Brewers & Packers, and doing word puzzles. He loved gardening, his most favorite to grow was corn. His family would so often hear him say, “I love corn”, they don’t even know how many times they have heard that! Above all, Don especially loved his family and his chocolate labs.
He was a member of the Snider-Richardson Post 273.
Don was preceded in death by his parents: Max & Lorraine; father-in-law & mother-in-law: Walter & Audrey Coon; sister-in-law: Linda Evans; 3 brothers-in-law: Larry, Alan & Rick Coon, and niece Rhonda Reetz.
Survivors include his bride of 55 years: Gail; three daughters: Marci (Kory) Drew, Wendi (Dan) Schueler & Traci (Eric) Meyer; brothers: Tom Evans & Dennis (Kay) Evans; sister-in-law: Cherie; five grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, two step-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Don’s family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at UW Hospital who he called his “team” especially the nurses who gave him exceptional care.
Roseberry's Funeral Home is assisting the family.
further information.
Source: WRJC.com
