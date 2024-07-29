Dedrick, Emil Age 88 of Elroy
Emil William Dedrick, age 88, of Elroy, Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2024 at Elroy Health Services.
He was born on May 16, 1936, the son of Emil J. and Mary (Liska) Dedrick. He graduated from Wonewoc High School. In the early 1960’s, Emil served in the U.S. Army National Guard.
Emil was united in marriage to Carol Ann Wells on June 5, 1964. They were married for more than 60 years.
They lived in the Union Center area for many years where they operated a dairy farm. Emil was an innovative farmer, for example, he installed an automated feeding system for the cows and he had the first new tractor in the area that had at least 100 horsepower, a Ford 8000.
Emil also was a truck driver for Heding Trucking and a salesman at several businesses, including Walker’s Stainless Steel in Elroy, Scenic Bluffs Equipment in Union Center, and area car dealerships.
Emil was a member of the Farm Bureau. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and snowmobiles. If he had something that had a motor and wheels, he customized it! He also enjoyed camping, attending country music festivals and traveling the United States with Carol. They also traveled to a few foreign countries.
Most of the things Emil did, were done with Carol by his side.
Survivors include his wife, Carol; children, Brian (Jenny), William (Kari), Greg (Jamie) and Kim (Jon); grandchildren, Amanda, Adam (Alison), Andrew (Grady), Brandon, Laney, Owen, Faith, Henry and Natalya (Jevoghn); great grandchildren, Arianna, Aaron, and Braun; sister-in-law, Lucille Dedrick and sister-in-law, Cindy (Al) Felber. He was preceded in death by his Parents; sister, Marjorie Chadwick, brothers, Leo and Richard Dedrick, and brother-in-law Howard Chadwick.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2024 at 11:00 AM at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Elroy, with Father John officiating. A time of visitation will be at the Church starting at 10:00 AM.
The Picha Funeral Home in Elroy is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com
Source: WRJC.com
