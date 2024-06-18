Cunitz Big Weekend Leads Tomah 16U Legion to Wilton Tournament Championship

The Tomah 16U American Legion baseball team won the Wilton 16U Tournament finishing with a 3-1 record. Tomah tied both Adams-Friendship and G-E-T with matching 3-1 records but won the tiebreaker with the most runs scored in the tournament. Tomah opened up with a 9-0 victory over Adams-Friendship Friday night. Jackson Steffel went 2×2 with a homerun and 5 RBI’s in the victory. Saturday morning Tomah fell to G-E-T 4-2, Tomah would bounce back to defeat Black River Falls 12-5 in the nightcap. Tomah finished out the tournament with a 9-8 come from behind victory over Chippewa Falls. Brookwood’s Jackson Cunitz went 9×11 with 5 doubles and 8 RBI’s in the tournament and was named the tournament MVP.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.