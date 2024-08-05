Bank of Mauston Donates to JUCO Sheriffs Department

From the Bank of Mauston:

Bank of Mauston donated $2600 to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office to purchase First Responder bags for all of their squad cars. We enjoyed a nice visit with them this week when they stopped by to show off the new equipment. We even got to meet the newest K9 Deputy, Zebo! THANK YOU to all of our first responders. We so appreciate all you do!

Source: WRJC.com







