Arrest Made in Hillboro Burglary

Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports the arrest of Randy Lee

Harmel, age 43, of rural Ontario, WI, as a result of the ongoing Burglary investigation that began on Thursday morning, June 6th. Harmel was taken into custody just before 5:00 PM Saturday, June 8, 2024, in rural Ontario in Monroe County. Property missing from the building on Kraemer Road, in rural Hillsboro, WI was also recovered on Saturday, in rural Ontario, WI. Harmel was booked into the Vernon County Detention Center for Burglary, Criminal Damage to Property, Theft, and Probation Violation. Formal charges, to include being charged as a Repeater for habitual criminality, are being sought through Vernon County District Attorney Angela Palmer-Fisher.

Sheriff Torgerson credits the arrest and recovery of stolen property to the hard work, diligence, and determination put forth by the amazing staff of the Sheriff’s Office and information and support from the community that resulted in a timely resolution of this case. Sheriff Torgerson would also like to thank Sheriff Andrew Zobal, the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Wes Revels, and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office for

their assistance.

The investigation continues by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.

Source: WRJC.com







