Arrest Made in Hillboro Burglary
Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports the arrest of Randy Lee
Harmel, age 43, of rural Ontario, WI, as a result of the ongoing Burglary investigation that began on Thursday morning, June 6th. Harmel was taken into custody just before 5:00 PM Saturday, June 8, 2024, in rural Ontario in Monroe County. Property missing from the building on Kraemer Road, in rural Hillsboro, WI was also recovered on Saturday, in rural Ontario, WI. Harmel was booked into the Vernon County Detention Center for Burglary, Criminal Damage to Property, Theft, and Probation Violation. Formal charges, to include being charged as a Repeater for habitual criminality, are being sought through Vernon County District Attorney Angela Palmer-Fisher.
Sheriff Torgerson credits the arrest and recovery of stolen property to the hard work, diligence, and determination put forth by the amazing staff of the Sheriff’s Office and information and support from the community that resulted in a timely resolution of this case. Sheriff Torgerson would also like to thank Sheriff Andrew Zobal, the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Wes Revels, and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office for
their assistance.
The investigation continues by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.
Source: WRJC.com
-
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on June 10, 2024 at 9:10 PM
Packers head to last mini-camp, Brewers at home against Toronto, Bucks rehire assistant coach Darvin Ham.
-
Mauston School Board
by WRJC WebMaster on June 10, 2024 at 6:54 PM
-
Evers proposes $800 million UW System budget increase
by WRJC WebMaster on June 10, 2024 at 6:52 PM
-
Arrest Made in Hillboro Burglary
by WRJC WebMaster on June 10, 2024 at 4:03 PM
-
Anderson, Christopher Robert Age 41 of Reedsburg
by WRJC WebMaster on June 10, 2024 at 2:49 PM
-
Severson, Robert (Bob) L. Age 95 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on June 10, 2024 at 2:42 PM
-
Fait, Janet Mary Age 77 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on June 10, 2024 at 2:36 PM
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on June 10, 2024 at 10:25 AM
Marquette University president Michael Lovell dies after battle with cancer (MILWAUKEE) The president of Marquette University died Sunday after a three-year battle with cancer. Michael Lovell became the first lay person to head up the university […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on June 10, 2024 at 10:05 AM
Win at American Family Championship slips away from Steve Stricker
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.