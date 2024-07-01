2 Found Deceased in Adams County

On Thursday June 27, 2024 at 8:19 AM the Adams County Sheriff’s Office received a call advising that the caller had not been able to contact Sharon K. Miller, age 62 of Friendship for three days. The reporting person advised she went to Sharon’s home located in the Adams County Town of Strongs Prairie that Sharon and Sharon’s son, Jami L. Lumby, age 37, were not there. Deputies arrived and checked the property and did not locate either person. Deputies identified recent ground disturbance consistent with digging or the burying of something on the property. A search warrant to further search the property was obtained.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to this investigation, and have dedicated every available resource to this investigation.

We are now able to confirm that the adult body that was discovered on June 27, 2024 is that of Sharon K. Miller, known by family and friends as Sharon Miller-Robinson. Investigators also located the body of Jami L. Lumby at their residence. The manner of their deaths are pending autopsy, but are both being investigated as suspicious deaths.

Staff from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office and Special Agents from the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation continue to collect and analyze evidence, and are conducting interviews. DOJ Crime Response Specialists are assisting family members in this investigation.

We are again asking for the public’s assistance if anyone has had any recent contact with Sharon or Jami to contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

No further information will be made available for release at this time. Additional information will be made available as we are able to do so as the investigation continues to progress.

Source: WRJC.com







