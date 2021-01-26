Zupancic, Timothy Joseph Age 67 of New Lisbon

Timothy Joseph Zupancic, age 67, of New Lisbon, WI passed away at his home on January 15th, 2021. Most of his life he was known by his nickname, TZ. Tim was the son of Joseph Zupancic and Jean Destri Zupancic and was born on May 29th, 1953 in Peru, IL. He was married to Sandra Kukielski and had 2 children, Christopher and Theresa.

He was a great pinball player but most of all an exceptional bowler. He was well known in the area that he lived in for his bowling. He traveled many places in the US for tournaments. He won many awards, patches, trophies, plaques, and rings. He was proud if his several 300 games and his 7-10 pin pick up.

He was a jack of all trades. He was an avid, knowledgeable mushroom hunter. He also enjoyed hunting for asparagus, landscaping, gardening, fishing, golfing and riding his motorcycle. He loved birds and plants. He named all the birds in his yard and even knew which one was which. He would even talk to them as they came to eat when he fed them. He planted beautiful flowers and tended to them adamantly. He even named each of his houseplants.

His father owned a furniture store called Ideal furniture. Tim worked there for 9 and 1/2 years along side his best friend/ brother-in-law Daryl doing deliveries, pickups, upholstery and putting furniture together. Even after the store closed, he did upholstery work on the side out of his garage. He has his own business called Tim’s Upholstery. He could reupholster just about anything and did it masterfully.

He worked at EJ&E Railroad (Elgin, Joliet and Eastern Railway) in Joliet Illinois for 27 years. There he was the head upholsterer and also did other jobs there as well. Later he worked at US Steel in Chicago for 5 years as a line supervisor.

He moved to New Lisbon, WI in 2002 to escape the city life and live in the area where he vacationed for many years. There he worked at Lange plumbing, Cardinal Glass and retired from his last job at Mill Haven Foods in New Lisbon where he went back to work part time after retirement until shortly before his death.

He is survived by his son Chris Zupancic, daughter Theresa Day of New Lisbon, grandsons Dalton Day of Mauston WI, Simeon Day of New Lisbon and Jamin Day of New Lisbon, granddaughter Marisa Day of Mauston WI, Aunt Lori Leshewski of LaSalle IL, cousins David Love (punky), Tom (Pam) Destri of Granville IL, Mary Destri of Kentfield CA, Kristi (Joe) Christensen of Streator IL, brother-in-law Daryl Soave of IL, and nephews and 2nd cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Rick Vecchia of Spring Valley Il.

It was Tim’s wish to be cremated. A memorial service will take place on Friday, January 29th, 2021 at 5:30PM. Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Friday at the Hare Funeral Home from 4:00PM until 6:00PM at the Hare funeral home in New Lisbon, WI. Kyle Gregar presiding. The Hare Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com

Source: WRJC.com







