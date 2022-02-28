Zorbaugh, Richard Edward Age 84

Richard Edward Zorbaugh Sr., 84, died Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at his home.

Private Family Funeral Services were held on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St. Tomah. Pastor Wendall Williams officiated.

A Celebration of life with military honors will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com

Source: WRJC.com







