Zobal, Pellegrini-Kast win Local Elections in Midterm Primary

Andrew Zobal defeated Steven Johnson 2,707-1,357 votes for Juneau County Sheriff. There were 13 scattering votes. Zobal will not be challenged by a democrat in the November Midterm election. Alecia Pellegrini-Kast defeated Terry Reynolds 1,976-1,817 for Juneau County Clerk of Circuit Court. Pellegrini-Kast also will not face a Democratic challenger in the November midterm election.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.