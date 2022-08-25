Zion man charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide in Kenosha
A Zion, Illinois, man is facing numerous charges after allegedly shooting three people outside a Kenosha bar over the weekend following a fight.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Giessel, Ronald R. “Bob” Age 89 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on August 25, 2022 at 6:58 PM
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson accuses critics of 'playing class envy' over his wealth, tax cut...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 25, 2022 at 6:26 PM
During a radio interview, Johnson defended doubling his wealth and inserting a major provision into former President Donald Trump's 2017 tax bill.
Hundreds of University of Wisconsin Health nurses vote to strike if union not recognized,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 25, 2022 at 6:22 PM
The Madison-area UW hospitals and clinics employ 3,400 nurses, and many demand a return to bargaining rights they enjoyed before Act 10.
Exodus from public-sector jobs reached a 20-year high in 2021, a new report finds
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 25, 2022 at 5:55 PM
The Wisconsin Policy Forum report cites an aging population and strains from the COVID-19 pandemic for the net decline in public-sector workers.
Dems request JFC action on portion of opioid settlement funds
by Bob Hague on August 25, 2022 at 4:41 PM
Some Democrats in the Wisconsin Legislature are calling for the release of some funding, from Wisconsin’s share of an opioid settlement. Last week, the Republican co-chairs of the legislature’s Joint Finance Committee rejected a plan […]
Active shooter drills, remote learning, teen angst: How Wisconsin parents can help kids'...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 25, 2022 at 2:43 PM
Predictability has been thrown for a loop. Establish a routine, touch base with your student regularly and ask open-ended questions, experts suggest.
Fact check: Did the IRS audit those earning less than $25,000 at 5 times the rate of...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 25, 2022 at 1:58 PM
Sen. Ron Johnson says "Last year the IRS audited Americans earning less than $25,000 a year at five times the rate of other groups."
Biden announces student loan payment pause, up to $20,000 in loan forgiveness. What's it...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 25, 2022 at 11:55 AM
President Biden took to Twitter to announce the student loan payment pause extension and plans for debt forgiveness.
Magdalene Fett, 17, welds at Renco Machine Inc., in Green Bay, Wis.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 25, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Welder Magdalene Fett at Renco Machine Inc.
