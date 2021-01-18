Zinke, Donald L. Age 87 of Mauston

Donald L. Zinke, 87 of Mauston passed away on Friday, January 15, 2021 at Fairview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Mauston.

A Private Burial will be in the Glendale Cemetery, Kendall. Pastor Larry Neitzel will officiate.

Due to covid-19 a Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date.

The Smith-Nelson Funeral Home, Kendall is assisting the family.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.