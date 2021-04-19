Zingler, Rhonda M. Age 70 of Tomah
Rhonda M. Zingler, age 70, of Tomah, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully, surrounded by her family on Friday, April 16, 2021 at the Gundersen Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, April 22, 2021, 11:00 a.m., at the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Tomah. Pastor David Dahl will officiate. Burial will follow in the Mount Vernon Cemetery. Family and friends are invited for on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Visitation will also be held on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Memorials may be made to the family where funds will be dispersed to organizations close to Rhonda’s heart. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
Source: WRJC.com
by WRJC WebMaster on April 19, 2021 at 4:50 PM
