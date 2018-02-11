Zima walks out of candidate forum; wheel taxes proposed in Green Bay and De Pere | Agenda
A rundown of notable local government news in the Green Bay area
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Girls Basketball Regional Tournament Pairings Released6 hours ago
- Baby dies after getting rescued from Milwaukee house fire6 hours ago
- McHugh Swims Second Fastest 50 Breaststroke EVER Leading Four To State7 hours ago
- Strong Showing Saturday For Southern Door Youth Wrestling7 hours ago
- Central Wisconsin Deer and Hunting Expo wraps up8 hours ago
- Wausau woman in custody after car crashes into home9 hours ago
- Iowa man charged with selling fraudulent life insurance10 hours ago
- Wisconsin police seek man who bashed sign with stolen cross11 hours ago
- St. Louis County Board expected to oppose north-south split12 hours ago
- Muth, Barbara Ann, age 65 of Waupaca18 hours ago
- Area High School Varsity Sports Results from Saturday 2/10/1819 hours ago
- Area High School Varsity Sports Results from Friday 2/9/1819 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.