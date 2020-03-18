Ziems, Grace E. age 90 of Elroy

Grace E. Ziems, age 90 years, of Elroy, Wisconsin, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital in Hillsboro.

She was born on April 19, 1929 to Russell and Charlotte (Astle) Gilbert in Momence, Illinois. She graduated from the Momence High School.

Grace was united in marriage to Melvin Ziems on January 17, 1948 in Momence. They farmed at Beecher, Illinois and lived in Momence prior to moving to their farm near Elroy in 1960. He preceded her in death on November 18, 2011.

Grace had worked at Spring Valley Golf Course and Supper Club, Ray-O-Vac, Schulz’s Dime Store and for 18 years in the cafeteria operation at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Hillsboro. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Elroy.

Survivors include her children, Kenneth (Cheri) of Tucson, Arizona, Vicki (Larry) Gower of Lakeland, Florida, Michael (Marta) Ziems of Tomah and Steven (Tammy) Ziems of Elroy; grandchildren, Stacy Ziems, Christopher Ziems, Michelle Soerens, Curtis Ziems, Nicklaus Ziems, Wendy Tibbetts, Abigail Wojahn, Curt Backeberg and Lauralee Ziems and ten Great Grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Melvin; she was preceded in death by her Parents; brother, Edward Gilbert and sister, Shirley Tedford.

Memorial Funeral Services to celebrate the life of Grace are scheduled on her birthday, Sunday, April 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Elroy, with Rev. Dr. Wesley Jacob officiating. Friends may call at the Church from 1 to 2 p.m.

The Picha Funeral Home in Elroy is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.