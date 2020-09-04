Zero New Covid-19 Cases Reported Friday in Juneau County

Juneau County reported 6 new covid-19 cases on Thursday but during their Friday daily snap shot there were no new cases. The total number of Covid-19 cases is 256 with 137 recoveries reported. There are currently 3 hospitalizations. There has been nearly 80,000 cases reported state wide.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.