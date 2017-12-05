Zepnick removed from legislative committees

A Democratic state lawmaker accused of sexual misconduct has been removed from his assigned legislative committees. State Representative Josh Zepnick (D-Milwaukee) has been facing calls to resign from his seat, after The Capital Times reported on Friday that two women claimed he tried to kiss them during political events in 2011 and 2015. One of […]

Source: WRN.com

