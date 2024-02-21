Zak, David J. Age 66 of Onalaska

David J. Zak, age 66, of Onalaska, Wisconsin died February 20, 2024 at Gundersen Lutheran Hospital in LaCrosse, WI after a year-long battle with metastatic salivary gland cancer. Graveside services will be held Sunday afternoon, February 25, 2024 at 2pm at the Bayview Cemetry in Necedah, Wisconsin. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Necedah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.

