Your guide to the Feb. 16 primary election in the Wisconsin Rapids area
A look at each contested race in the Wisconsin Rapids area, with information about the Feb. 16 primary election.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Great Lakes freighter catches fire while docked for winter at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 2, 2021 at 12:04 AM
The Roger Blough has been involved in several significant incidents in its history.
Your guide to the Feb. 16 primary election in the Green Bay area
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 1, 2021 at 11:36 PM
A look at each contested race in the Green Bay area, with information about the Feb. 16 primary election.
Two-thirds of Wisconsin's COVID-19 deaths have occurred within last 3 months
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 1, 2021 at 11:32 PM
The 1,037 deaths from COVID-19 in January make it the state's third-deadliest month of the pandemic, behind December at 1,546 and November at 1,282.
Police in Oshkosh find car connected to Sunday's fatal shooting at Fox River Mall;...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on February 1, 2021 at 11:25 PM
Police are looking for 17-year-old Dezman V. Ellis for questioning. He is considered armed and dangerous.
Juneau County Health Department Reports 23 New Cases of COVID19 Over the Weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on February 1, 2021 at 9:53 PM
Here's what we know about the Fox River Mall shooting in Grand Chute
by Appleton Post-Crescent on February 1, 2021 at 9:33 PM
Police are searching for a 17-year-old suspect after a shooting Sunday at the Fox River Mall that left one man dead and another person injured.
The former Grafton pharmacist who sabotaged COVID-19 vaccines is a flat-Earther, took gun...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 1, 2021 at 9:30 PM
FBI documents show the Grafton pharmacist who was charged with trying to destroy COVID-19 vaccines is a flat-Earther.
Ex-Green Bay City Council member Guy Zima drops lawsuit against former Mayor Jim Schmitt
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 1, 2021 at 9:18 PM
The suit argued the longtime mayor made false, malicious statements about Zima in public comments and emails that harmed his reputation.
Vote for your favorites: Green Bay kids' drawings for Black History Month
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 1, 2021 at 9:11 PM
These Green Bay Boys & Girls Club members can win prizes with their Black History Month drawings. Vote for your favorite at bit.ly/GBkidsart.
